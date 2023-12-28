Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 on Sale Again after a US court Lifts ban

Finally, a sigh of relief for Apple came as a US appeals court temporarily lifted a government commission’s import ban on Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches. This move comes after Apple lost a patent dispute in October with medical technology company Masimo.

Apple filed a petition to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to suspend the order of the US International Trade Commission’s (ITC) decision that the company had violated Masimo’s patents. Both Apple and Masimo have not provided immediate comments regarding the matter.

The Biden administration, on December 26, chose not to veto the ban, allowing it to go into effect. However, Apple immediately sought a temporary halt on the ban later that same day.

Masimo has leveled accusations against Apple, stating that Apple recruited its employees, stole its pulse oximetry technology, and integrated it into Apple Watches.

The ITC’s ruling banned the import and sale of Apple Watches equipped with technology for blood-oxygen level readings. In response, Apple stopped the sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the US. However, these watches remain available via other retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, and Walmart. Notably, the ban does not affect the Apple Watch SE (without a pulse oximeter), and previously sold watches are not affected.

