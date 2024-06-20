Apple Watch X: A Sneak Peak of Innovation

This year marks a decade since the original Apple Watch transformed the wearable technology landscape. Rumours say that Apple’s popular timepiece may receive a significant upgrade in honour of this milestone. Nicknamed the “Apple Watch X” (though not officially verified), this upcoming iteration may include a slimmer design and a magnetic band mechanism for easy switching.

But it’s not all about appearances; reports suggest interesting new health features, with blood pressure monitoring being a strong candidate. This proposed feature would strengthen the Apple Watch’s status as an effective health companion.

Following Apple’s regular launch schedule, we might see the Apple Watch X introduced with the next iPhone during their fall event. However, some believe a 2025 release is also plausible, given that the first Apple Watch was formally released in 2015 (despite its 2014 introduction). One thing is for certain: Apple Watch enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to.

How much will the Apple Watch X cost?

Pricing for the Apple Watch X is likely to be consistent with earlier models. The base pricing will most likely be about $399 for the 41mm version and $429 for the 45mm. Cellular connectivity will cost an additional $100, and premium materials such as stainless steel or titanium will cost much more.

Apple Watch X Features

Apple may be adding some interesting health features to the next Apple Watch X. According to sources, the watch may have a blood pressure checker, a first for any Apple Watch. This function might be special to the X model and not available on prior watches. But that is not all! The Apple Watch X may potentially be able to detect sleep apnea, a disorder that disturbs your sleep.

Similar to how the current heart rate monitor works, the watch will notify you if it detects you have sleep apnea. Finally, the new Apple Watch is believed to run watchOS 11, the most recent version of the Apple Watch operating system. This upgrade is expected to bring some exciting AI enhancements, making Siri even smarter and more useful.

A slim design for the Apple Watch X sounds appealing, but it raises some concerns. Will this necessitate downsizing crucial sections of the watch, perhaps hurting performance or battery life? Reports offer a brilliant solution: switch to magnetic bands! This allows the watch to remain small while maintaining the technology inside. Swapping bands may become easier and more convenient with this magnetic technology.

Apple has yet to officially announce the new Apple Watch, so we’ll have to wait till the big announcement to find out for sure. However, rumours of technological advancements are circulating. Mark Gurman, a tech insider famed for his Apple scoops, stated that similar modifications are coming to other Apple gadgets, including magnetic tips for the Apple Pencil and a smaller Digital Crown on the Apple Watch Ultra.