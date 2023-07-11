Apple Will Reportedly Launch World’s First Foldable MacBook In 2026

Nowadays, many smartphone makers are focusing on foldable phones. The fact is that the laptop market has seen limited players in this category. Asus and Lenovo have appeared as the prominent brands offering foldable display laptops until yet. Some rumors claim that the silicon giant Apple is also planning to join the foldable display laptop market. The company is reportedly in talks with display suppliers. It has reportedly set an enterprising timeline of two to three years for the launch of a Foldable MacBook. Apple is expected to render significant interest and excitement among consumers and technology fanatics if the news came out to be true.

Apple Foldable Macbook Is Expected To Launch Soon

According to a recent report, the silicon giant is reportedly in discussions with display suppliers for its upcoming MacBook featuring a foldable display. The company will probably introduce the foldable MacBook as early as 2025. The official launch of the device is expected to occur a year later in 2026. No doubt, it will provide inquisitive buyers the opportunity to get their hands on this new and innovative offering from Apple.

Apple’s entry into the foldable laptop market is anticipated to bring positive effects to the display industry, which has been undergoing a slowdown. According to the report, the company is tipped to rely on Samsung and LG’s display divisions as suppliers for the foldable display panels of their upcoming MacBook.

The point notable here is that Samsung Display has recently announced a significant investment of 4.1 trillion Won in the production of 8.6-generation OLED display panels which is planned to take place between 2025 and 2026. On the other hand, LG Display has also drafted its plans for investments in the production of mid-size OLED displays. These significant investments by market-leading display manufacturers clearly illustrate their commitment to meet the growing demand for advanced foldable display technologies.

Also Read: IT Ministry to Conduct Advanced Cybersecurity Training For Government Employees – PhoneWorld