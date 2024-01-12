Apple is gearing up to manufacture a modest initial batch of Vision Pro headsets, ranging between 60,000 and 80,000, in preparation for the device’s launch on February 2. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo anticipates a swift depletion of available stock, asserting that the Vision Pro is likely to “sell out soon after the release” given the limited shipment size.

Despite Apple’s yet-to-be-specified key applications and the device’s high price point, Kuo remains confident that the Vision Pro’s “groundbreaking technology innovations” coupled with Apple’s dedicated “base of core fans and heavy users” will lead to a rapid exhaustion of supplies.

Apple Will Reportedly Produce Only 80,000 Vision Pro Headsets for Launch

Kuo, reiterating earlier statements from this week, suggests that the strong demand for the headset will result in sell-outs during the pre-order phase. He also anticipates prolonged shipping delays following the initial launch. The complexity of manufacturing will restrict Apple’s production to fewer than 400,000 Vision Pro headsets in 2024.

While the initial run of Vision Pro headsets will rapidly deplete, Kuo emphasizes the uncertainty about sustaining demand “after the novelty wears off.”The continued success of sales hinges on Apple’s ability to establish “clear and correct” product positioning and introduce key applications that resonate with consumers.

Apple has officially scheduled the release of the Vision Pro for Friday, February 2. However, the pre-orders will set to commence on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Currently, Apple limits orders to the United States. Apple has yet to disclose when the headset will become available in other countries.

We strongly advise potential customers interested in the $3,500 Vision Pro to promptly pre-order, ensuring the acquisition of a headset on the much-anticipated launch day.

