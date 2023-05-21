Apple recently won multiple awards in advertising for its 2022 accessibility movie and Rihanna’s song from Apple Music. The One Show, hosted by the worldwide non-profit organization One Club for Creativity, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special ceremony. The Advertising Awards Show is one of the most significant events of its kind, with 20,166 entries from 69 countries in 2023.

Apple London, in collaboration with Apple Cupertino, was awarded Best of Show and Best of Discipline in the Brand-Side/In-House categories for their film The Greatest. The film showcased Apple’s continued commitment to accessibility.

Apple Wins Prestigious Ad Show With Multiple Awards

Apple also won the One Show Pencil award. It is a respected award in the advertising industry and notoriously one of the hardest awards to win. In 2023, over 20,000 entries from all over the world were submitted to the competition.

The entry for “The Greatest” was intended to raise awareness of accessibility innovations developed by Apple to support people with disabilities. This work received five gold pencils and one silver recognition at the awards ceremony.

Apple achieved three additional wins along with winning the Best in Brand/Internal Company discipline award. In the Music & Sound category, Apple received the Best of Discipline award for “Rihanna – Stay” for Apple Music.

“Apple really wowed him this year with works like The Greatest and RIP Leon that showcase the brand in an innovative and inspiring way,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “We like to say that ‘good creativity is great for business’ and Apple’s continued success is proof that the two go hand in hand.”

