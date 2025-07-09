Apple has big plans for its future devices. Early code from iOS 18 shows that Apple is working on seven new chips. These chips will power different products of Apple, including iPhones, Macs, smartwatches, and more.

The leak comes from an internal build of iOS 18. It first appeared on a Chinese site called Bilibili. Soon, it was shared on YouTube too. The video showed codenames and details for each new chip.

Apple Working on A19, M5, and More: Seven Chips in the Pipeline

The first two chips are the A19 and A19 Pro. These will likely power the next iPhone 17 series. The regular A19, codenamed Tilos, could be used in the iPhone 17 Air. The A19 Pro, codenamed Thera, might be for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple is also planning new MacBook chips. The M5 and M5 Pro are coming soon. They are called Hidra and Sotra inside Apple. These chips will likely appear in the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

There’s news for Apple Watch fans too. The new Apple Watch Series 11 could get a fresh chip named Bora. This chip is said to be based on the A18 and carries the code T8320.

Apple is not stopping there. The company wants to build its own 5G modem too. The new version is called the C2. It will also replace the current C1 modem found in the iPhone 16e. We might see this new modem in the iPhone 17e next year.

Another surprise is a new chip named Proxima. This chip will combine Bluetooth and Wi-Fi into one unit. This could also help Apple make its devices more efficient and compact.

All these new chips show how serious Apple is about in-house tech. By making its own chips, Apple can control performance and battery life better. It also means less dependence on other chip makers.

If all goes to plan, we will see these chips in action soon. The iPhone 17 series is also expected in September. New MacBooks could arrive shortly after. The Apple Watch Series 11 will likely launch this year too.

Tech fans should stay tuned. Apple’s new chips could bring big changes to its devices in the coming months.