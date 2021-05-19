Apple is currently working on fully wireless earbuds under the Beats brand, a product named the Beats Studio Buds. This was taken from images probably unintentionally leaked by the US company. The leaks were from the newly launched Beta Builds of the iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 and photos of the Beats Truly Wireless Sound earbuds were revealed.

Apple Works on Stem-Less Truly Wireless Sound Earbuds

Apple continues to develop cutting-edge earbuds to maintain its relevance in the accessories market. There will be developments in the Beats Studio earbuds because of the reason that the earbuds are without stems. There is nothing revealed more about the Beats Studio earbuds other than that they have no stems and are wireless. The full specifications of the device are still unknown, and price points are not yet confirmed. The battery power and fast charging capability, as well as the connectivity options and quality of the output, are perhaps going to be key features to the new awaited buds.

Beats Studio Buds ‘engage’ pic.twitter.com/RcJ0WOBjQy — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

During the last few years, wireless earbuds have become important accessories for smartphones and other mobile devices. Their flexibility, convenience, and active ability to cancel noise make them famous. Their evolution continues to push the boundaries of technology further with innovation and quality. The Apple teaser might indicate an impending release of the device, although no formal announcement has been announced.

