Apple Shares WWDC 2022 Event Schedule

At the start of next month, Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The news and renders are already circulating on the internet about the happenings at the conference. However now, Apple has shared the schedule for its upcoming WWDC 2022 event. The event will start on June 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Because of the pandemic, the 2022 conference will see a limited number of developers on-campus. However, the 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern) keynote itself will still be an online-only media event.

The main events during WWDC 2022 include the Platforms State of the Union, which will focus on letting developers know how to use the new tools and technologies shown off during the keynote. The State of the Union is scheduled for 2 p.m. Pacific (5 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, June 6.

Additionally, Apple will hold its Apple Design Awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. (Eastern) on June 6.

Furthermore, Apple will keep on posting session videos throughout the week of WWDC 2022 to the Apple Developer app and website. Apple says there will be more than 150 in-depth video sessions during the week.

Participants will also have access to lab consultations and sessions. There will be other activities in Digital Lounges where developers can “engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with the community.”

