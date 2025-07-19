Apple has a busy fall season ahead. Over 15 new products are expected. But three of these stand out the most. Fans have waited a long time for these updates. These three are AirTag 2, New Apple TV 4K and Ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. All these devices will launch at Apple’s big fall 2025 event. Let’s have a look at what these devices will come with.

Apple’s Big Fall 2025 Launch: Three Products We’ve Been Waiting For

1. AirTag 2

Apple launched the first AirTag more than four years ago. Since then, there has been no hardware update. Rumors about AirTag 2 have been around for a while. Now it looks like it will finally arrive this fall.

What’s new? Reports say AirTag 2 will get a better Ultra Wideband chip. This will likely be the same chip found in newer iPhones. It should help with more precise tracking over a longer range.

Apple is also working on better privacy. For example, the tiny speaker inside will be harder to remove. Many people have been waiting to upgrade old AirTags. It looks like the wait is almost over.

2. New Apple TV 4K

Apple has a clear pattern for most product updates. New iPhones and Apple Watches come out every September. Macs and iPads get updates every year or so too.

But Apple TV is different. Its release schedule has been unpredictable. The last two Apple TV 4K models came out in 2021 and 2022. Now it’s 2025, and fans are still waiting.

Finally, a new Apple TV 4K will launch this fall. Exact details are still under wraps. But leaks suggest it could have an A18 chip and Apple Intelligence support. Some say it might even get a built-in camera. Apple may also add in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips. Fans of Apple TV have reason to be excited.

3. Ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air

The third big launch is the iPhone 17 Air. This is a new ultra-thin iPhone. It will replace the current Plus version in Apple’s lineup.

Apple’s iPhone design has not changed much in recent years. The iPhone X in 2017 was the last big design leap. The next major shift was the flat-sided look of the iPhone 12 in 2020.

Now, the iPhone 17 Air promises something fresh. It is said to be super thin. Some people may not like its smaller battery or changes to the camera. But the slim design will show Apple’s vision for the future.

Insiders say this model is a step toward Apple’s dream of an iPhone that looks like a single slab of glass. This idea goes back to Jony Ive’s days at Apple.

Our Thoughts

Apple’s fall event is shaping up to be big. Many new products are coming. But the AirTag 2, the new Apple TV 4K, and the iPhone 17 Air are the ones to watch.

Which one are you excited about? Let us know!