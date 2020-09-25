A coalition comprising of Apple’s critics which include Spotify Technology, Match Group, and Epic Games has joined a nonprofit group that intends to advocate for legal action to challenge the iPhone maker’s App Store rules and regulations.

Apple’s Critics Unite to Challenge App Store Rules

Apple charges a commission of around 15%-30% for apps that use its own in-app payment method and also sets out extensive rules which apps need to comply with to appear in its App Store. That’s the only way Apple enables customers to download native apps onto devices like the iPhone. These practices have drawn criticism and formal legal complaints from several developers.

The Coalition for App Fairness organized as a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., and Brussels, said it intends to urge legal changes that could force Apple to change ts practices. Beyond Epic, Match MTCH.O, and Spotify SPOT.N, additional members comprise smaller companies like Basecamp, Blix, Blockchain.com, Deezer, and Tile, together with developers from Europe including the European Publishers Council, News Media Europe, and Protonmail.

A representative for the coalition who priorly worked at financial technology company Blockchain.com and at Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Sarah Maxwell said that the group was founded out of “a lack of hope that things will ever change” and proposes to recruit more developers to strengthen their case.

In an interview, she said,

While it’s great that we have the big names like Epic and Spotify in the group, we’re not speaking just for them.

