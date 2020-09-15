Apple’s Devices Leak Specs Break Suspense, Hours Before Apple’s Mega Event

Today Apple will see the introduction of new apple’s devices and the new iPad and AppleWatch versions will be launched by the giant of Cupertino, California. A leak reveals key details about some of the rumored items that Apple is set to announce just hours before the big event. A tweeted with some rumored specs of new devices that could be launched by Apple today was spread by Tipster Evan Blass. The leak indicates information on the processor and battery charging port of all rumored iPad devices, including the 8th generation iPad Air, iPad 4, iPad 8th generation, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE.

Evan Blass posted on Twitter to share secret details on the coming devices of iPad and Apple Watch. Blass has tweeted that the 4th generation iPad Air 4 iPad Air or iPad 4, is fitted to the latest A14 processor and can be shifted into USB type-C as the iPad Pro range. Apple is rumored to launch the 8th generation iPad, powered by the old A12X processor, and still supports the Lightning port. Apple is also rumorous that it has a specification close to that of iPad Pro and that the new device will also release Touch ID.

Blass also says that during the event, Apple could introduce the model’s Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch Series 6 will become the successor to last year’s Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE will become a cost-effective option – a first in Apple’s wearable product line. The Apple Watch Series 6 is tipped to have the S4 processor.

While its event name “Time Flies” indicates the emphasis is focused on Apple Watch, it is pretty unusual because the S5 processor was introduced to Apple Watch Series 5. it also rumored that the 6-series will be made in two dial sizes, both Bluetooth and LTE connectivity option will be included.

The special Apple ‘Time Flies’ event will begin at 10 a.m PT which is around 10:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time. Apple’s special ‘Time Flies’ event is set for today where the tech giant could announce a new iPad, Watch Series 6, cheaper Apple Watch, AirTags, One Services bundle, among others. The event will be live-streamed through the dedicated Apple Events site as well as YouTube.

