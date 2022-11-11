Apple’s Emergency SOS Feature Will Make Its Way To iPhone 14 This Month

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Nov 11, 2022
Emergency SOS Feature

The silicon giant, Apple has recently confirmed that its Emergency SOS feature will make its way to the latest iPhone series this month. This emergency SOS via Satellite feature is coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro this November according to recent reports.

What Is Emergency SOS Feature? How does It work?

On Thursday, Apple stated that the safety feature pings emergency dispatch centers through a satellite network. It was made possible via a partnership with Louisiana-based Globalstar’s network of 24 low-orbit satellites. It is a good feature indeed. In emergency situations when Apple users will not have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, they will be able to activate the emergency SOS feature.

After enabling this feature, a Globalstar satellite will send the request to a Globalstar ground station and will relay the message to a local 911 dispatch center. If the closest call center will be unable to receive text messages, the request will go to a “relay center with Apple-trained emergency specialists”. However, Apple did not specify it in the release, the feature will likely come in the form of a software update to Apple’s iOS 16.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature actually follows the launch of Apple’s Crash Detection feature. We have already told you about that feature that automatically calls emergency services if the person is incapacitated or unable to reach their phone. It highlights Apple’s focus on developing technology that can be critical in life-threatening situations. Apple COO Jeff Williams stated about the partnership with Globalstar:

“We are proud this service is enabled by leading US companies, and that our users can explore off-the-grid areas knowing they are still within reach of emergency services if they are in need,”

No doubt, Apple wants to make its devices so essential that users don’t want to leave home without them.

