



The older Apple phones that the Company continues to sell and the latest iPhone 12 range do not come with EarPods and a power adapter. Apple says that the Company took this huge step to cut down on environmental waste. Apple’s Environmental-Protection Plan Increases Accessories Sales.

Moreover, Apple’s competitors, like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung, have teased the Company for not offering these accessories to its customers. According to the present circumstances, the new example has been set.

According to DigiTimes, it states that Apple is already benefiting from the removal of the charger and EarPods from its latest iPhone 12 retail box.

As per leaks, because of the removal of iPhone Charger and EarPods, it is expected to increases the sales of the AirPods and other Apple accessories.

Moreover, Beats, which is Apple’s product, has introduced its latest neckband-style Beats Flex on 13th October. On the same day, when Apple will launch its new iPhone 12 series. The starting price of Beats Flex is $49.99.

The Company has perfectly scheduled the timings of both its new releases. On 23rd October, the neckband-style headphones went on sale, and that was when the latest iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro hit the market.

According to supply chain leakers, the Beats Flex have a good start and sales. Moreover, the momentum of sales is expected to continue well in the first six months of 2021.

Officials claim that the Apple AirPods had 35 percent of the (TWS) True Wireless Earphones market in the second half of the year 2020 per research firm Counterpoint, and they continue to do best.

Normally, the True Wireless Earphone’s sales will be at a peak in the third quarter, before entering the fourth quarter. However, this year, the situation is slightly different because the demand for earphones remains strong, most probably because most people are working from home.

Many suppliers thought that other competitors would also stop providing accessories with their latest smartphones, but this did not happen. As we all know, this will further increase the shipments of wireless earphones. The TWS sales will continue to grow 30% in 2020, according to a forecast by research firm Canalys.

