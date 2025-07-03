Apple Foldable iPhone Enters Prototype Testing Phase, Set for 2026 Launch

In a move long anticipated by tech enthusiasts and Apple fans, Apple has reportedly entered the prototype testing phase for its first-ever foldable iPhone. The foldable iPhone, years in the making and surrounded by layers of secrecy, is now on track to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026.

Apple’s Foldable Vision Becomes Reality

Sources close to Apple’s supply chain in Asia revealed that a working prototype of the foldable iPhone was developed and entered testing last month. The current phase, prototype validation, is expected to run through late 2025. If successful, the device will then progress to the Engineering Verification Test (EVT) stage, a critical step before mass production.

While Apple has maintained public silence about any foldable ambitions, internal development efforts date back several years. The prototype milestone strongly suggests Apple is finally nearing a consumer-ready version.

Apple Foldable iPhone: Specs, Design & Features Leaked

Though Apple is known for secrecy, leaks suggest the upcoming Apple foldable iPhone is packed with premium features designed to challenge and possibly outclass Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

Key rumoured specs include:

7.8-inch Samsung-made OLED display with ultra-slim bezels

Under-display front camera, eliminating the need for notches or punch-holes

Side-mounted Touch ID scanner, with no Face ID

“Almost invisible” crease thanks to proprietary screen layering

Titanium alloy chassis for premium look and improved durability

Liquid metal hinge mechanism, promising smoother folding and longer lifespan

Form factor thickness: Around 9–9.5mm when folded—notably slim for a foldable

Expected price: Between $2,100 and $2,300

If these leaks hold true, Apple’s entry will be among the slimmest and most durable foldables on the market, potentially setting new industry benchmarks for design and performance.

Foldable iPad Project Reportedly Shelved

Interestingly, while Apple advances the foldable iPhone, the same report suggests the tech giant has paused development of a foldable iPad. Citing manufacturing complexities and tepid market demand, Apple appears to be prioritizing the phone-first approach.

A Strategic Entry into the Foldable Race

While Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have already launched multiple generations of foldables, Apple has so far remained absent from the category. But that may have been a strategic delay, allowing the company to learn from early market missteps and focus on durability, performance, and user experience.

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated that Apple’s foldable would be “a game changer for ultra-premium mobile computing, ”especially if it can avoid common foldable pain points like screen fragility and bulky design.

If launched at the expected price point above $2,000, the foldable iPhone will cater to power users and early adopters, further distinguishing Apple’s flagship offerings in a maturing smartphone market.

