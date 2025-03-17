Apple’s Foldable iPhone & iPad Are Finally Coming, Production Begins in 2026

Apple has long been a pioneer in mobile technology, and the company is now gearing up to enter the foldable device market. According to analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities, Apple’s first foldable iPhone and iPad have officially entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn. If all goes according to plan, mass production is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, marking a significant milestone in Apple’s foldable device strategy.

Apple’s Foldable iPhone & iPad: What We Know So Far

While Apple has remained tight-lipped about its foldable device development, industry analysts and supply chain leaks have provided valuable insights into what to expect.

Early Prototyping in 2025

Jeff Pu’s research note indicates that Apple’s foldable devices will enter an early prototyping phase in April 2025. This phase is critical for refining the design, durability, and functionality of these cutting-edge devices.

Foldable iPhone: A Compact Yet Expansive Display

Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to feature an inner display of up to 8 inches, making it one of the largest foldable smartphones on the market. This would position it as a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series and Google’s Pixel Fold. The design is rumored to incorporate a clamshell or book-style fold, ensuring portability without compromising screen real estate.

Foldable iPad: A Game-Changer in Tablet Computing

Even more intriguing is Apple’s foldable iPad, which could boast an impressive 19-inch display when fully opened. This device is expected to redefine the tablet experience, potentially merging the best aspects of a MacBook and an iPad into a single, highly portable form factor.

Currently, foldable tablets are in their infancy, with limited models available from companies like Lenovo and Samsung. Apple’s rumored 19-inch foldable iPad could redefine this category by offering unparalleled multitasking capabilities, a new form of creative expression, and improved portability for professionals and artists.

Impact on iPhone Shipments in 2025

Pu notes that the iPhone shipment outlook for 2025 is expected to be “lukewarm,” partially due to Apple’s decision to delay key Siri-based AI enhancements. The anticipated arrival of foldable devices in 2026 could help strengthen Apple’s sales trajectory and boost Foxconn’s manufacturing business.

Challenges Apple May Face in the Foldable Market

Durability Concerns: Foldable devices have historically struggled with screen durability, hinge robustness, and overall longevity. Apple will need to perfect these elements to ensure a seamless user experience. High Production Costs: Manufacturing foldable displays and hinges is significantly more expensive than traditional smartphone screens. This could lead to high price points that may limit adoption. Software Optimization: iOS and iPadOS will need significant updates to ensure a smooth transition between folded and unfolded states, enhancing app continuity and user interaction. Market Timing: By the time Apple launches its foldable devices, Samsung and other competitors will have released multiple products and models, refining their designs and gaining a strong foothold.

What This Means for the Future of Apple Devices

Apple’s entry into the foldable market signals a broader shift in the company’s device strategy. With foldables, Apple could expand the iPhone lineup to cater to a new premium segment. It will also revolutionize the iPad experience by offering a more portable yet expansive device for work and entertainment. This will also enable Apple to leverage AI and Siri advancements to optimize interactions on foldable screens and drive innovation in macOS and iPadOS to enhance productivity features for foldable devices.

A New Era of Apple Innovation

Apple’s foldable iPhone and iPad could mark the next major evolution in mobile technology. While production is still a year away, the company’s strategic approach suggests a strong commitment to making foldable devices a core part of its product ecosystem. If Apple can address durability concerns, optimize software, and maintain its design excellence, its foldable devices could set a new industry standard when they finally launch in 2026 or 2027.

As the foldable market heats up, Apple’s entry is set to redefine expectations, blending innovation with practicality in a way that only Apple can.