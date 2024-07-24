Apple’s Foldable iPhone May Arrive Sooner Than Expected

According to a new industry report, Apple’s much-anticipated foldable iPhone will debut with the iPhone 18 series. It means that the iPhone Fold will launch along with the iPhone 18 series in early 2026. There have been several rumors about a foldable iPhone for years, particularly when all competitors introduced their versions. Initial reports claimed that Apple was considering two designs, aiming for a 2027 launch. However, according to the latest one, Apple has accelerated its timeline.

Korean media report reveals that Apple began researching foldable technology in 2024. The silicon giant even secured a contract with Samsung at the time. Given Apple’s typical two-year product development cycle, the foldable iPhone’s launch in 2026 seems credible.

Foldable iPhone Is Anticipated to Launch in 2026

As per the latest reports, Apple has assigned a codename “v68” to the folding iPhone. This report also aligns with the expected two-year timeline and describes a top-down folding design, reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Flip. When folded, the iPhone fold will have dimensions similar to current iPhones.

The design hints at a regular-sized iPhone that folds in half vertically, rather than unfolding into a larger screen like a book. However, there is no confirmation on whether the exterior will boast an additional screen. Previously, it was assumed that Apple may test its folding technology with an iPad mini, but the focus now seems to be on launching the foldable iPhone first.

Sources claim Apple’s rumored slimmer iPhone design can influence the foldable’s development. A slimmer profile will be favorable, considering the doubled thickness when folded. The introduction of a foldable iPhone has remained a possibility for the past five years. The silicon giant seems committed to developing a foldable device, but whether it will officially launch in 2026 remains doubtful. The tech world is eagerly awaiting Apple’s next move in the foldable phone market.

Additionally, Apple is gearing up to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE in the first half of 2024. The iPhone SE became popular for being more budget-friendly than the regular iPhones. These phones allow people to experiment with older iPhones’ design language with improved specifications. The pricing aspect remained the most appealing characteristic of this smartphone. However, now things seem to change. According to the latest reports, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will cost more than its predecessor. However, it will come packed with exciting upgrades that promise to redefine the budget smartphone market. iPhone SE 4 is tipped to boast FaceID, an OLED Display with a substantial redesign.