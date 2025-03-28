Apple’s iOS 18.2 Update Lets You Set WhatsApp as Default for Calls and Texts

With the release of iOS 18.2, Apple has introduced a significant new feature that allows iPhone users to set third-party apps, including WhatsApp, as the default for making calls and sending messages. This update gives users more flexibility in choosing their preferred communication apps, and WhatsApp is among the first to take advantage of this feature.

WhatsApp has now rolled out an update that supports Apple’s new API, enabling users to select WhatsApp as their default app for calls and texts on an iPhone. This means that whenever a user taps on a phone number, instead of opening the native iOS Phone app, the iPhone will automatically use WhatsApp to initiate the call. Similarly, if a user selects a phone number to send a text, the system will use WhatsApp instead of the default Messages app.

This change was initially introduced as part of Apple’s compliance with new regulations imposed by the European Union, which required the company to allow more competition in core app functionalities. However, Apple has decided to extend this feature to all users globally, making it available beyond the EU.

How to Set WhatsApp as Your Default Calling and Messaging App

Setting WhatsApp as the default app for calls and texts is straightforward:

Ensure your iPhone is updated to iOS 18.2 or later. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Apps. Select Default Apps. Choose Calls or Messages and select WhatsApp from the available options.

Once set, all call and message actions will automatically route through WhatsApp instead of Apple’s built-in apps.

Other Default App Customization Options in iOS 18.2

Apart from calls and messages, Apple has expanded the ability to choose default apps for various functions. iPhone users can now select third-party apps as their default for:

Email (e.g., Gmail, Outlook)

(e.g., Gmail, Outlook) Call Filtering (e.g., Truecaller)

(e.g., Truecaller) Web Browsing (e.g., Chrome, Firefox)

(e.g., Chrome, Firefox) Translation (e.g., Google Translate, Microsoft Translator)

(e.g., Google Translate, Microsoft Translator) Password Management (e.g., LastPass, 1Password)

(e.g., LastPass, 1Password) Payments (in select regions)

(in select regions) Keyboards (e.g., Gboard, SwiftKey)

Additionally, users in the European Union have the option to change the default maps app, allowing them to use alternatives like Google Maps instead of Apple Maps.

The new default app feature is now rolling out to all WhatsApp users, not just beta testers. To take advantage of this functionality, make sure you update WhatsApp to the latest version from the App Store. The app remains free to download and use, with new updates continuously enhancing its functionality.

This update marks a significant step toward giving iPhone users greater control over their device’s default apps. With WhatsApp now fully integrated into Apple’s default app settings, users who rely on it for their primary communication can enjoy a more seamless experience. This also sets the stage for more third-party apps to integrate with Apple’s ecosystem, offering users increased flexibility and customization options in their daily smartphone usage.

