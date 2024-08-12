Apple’s iOS 18 Photos App Redesign Faces Backlash, Leading to Key Changes

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 update, which reportedly involves the “biggest redesign” of the Photos app, has faced criticism from users. This prompted Apple to make substantial revisions to the app before its official release. The famous technology journalist of Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, said that Apple has rolled back several of the changes launched in the iOS 18 beta.

The new redesign of the Photos aimed at offering a more “personal” experience. It was comprised of a new carousel feature and a redesigned photo grid layout. However, the response of beta users indicated that the new modifications were “probably a little too bold and potentially confusing.” It led the Silicon Valley giant Apple to reconsider its decision.

Consequently, Apple removed the carousel feature and adjustments to the photo grid in the latest beta version of iOS 18 to make it more user-friendly. In addition, the company moved albums higher up within the app for easy navigation. The saved media has also been moved back into the main photo grid.

The new revisions come as Apple finalizes iOS 18 to introduce it alongside the iPhone 16 lineup. The recent changes show Apple’s commitment to refining the user experience before the official launch.

