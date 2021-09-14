Apple’s iPhone 13 Event: What’s Coming your Way

Apple is all set to launch its launch event today at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM P. This is the same time when every year company comes up with the latest version of the iPhone. We are expecting that Apple’s announcement this year will be entirely digital just like last year. While Apple launches different products in the event, they do not get any serious attention. The only gadget for which people are anxiously waiting is the iPhone 13 so we term the event as Apple’s iPhone 13 event.

While we are super excited to see the new iPhone 13, rumors suggest that it more or less looks the same as its predecessor.

Apple iPhone 13 Event: The same design

According to rumors, iPhone 13 looks the same as iPhone 12 however minor changes are made to the device including smaller notch and high refresh rate displays. However, Analyst Ming-Chi Kue is expecting that the new iPhone will receive some minor but helpful changes. It means the device may include an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display that is used on Apple watch to provide variable refresh rates. The upcoming iPhone 13 may include stronger magnets, a larger charging coil, and always on display. The company may also include new colors as well.

The prince of the device, the cameras are likely to receive upgrades providing improved performance, better optical zoom for video recording, ProRes support, and a Portrait Mode for video. Another rumored addition is astrophotography capabilities. While these seem to be minor changes, but the overall design will remain the same.

The announcement of the event was made by Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak who features a dark night giving us the idea that there is something coming our way which will be revealed at the event.

While most of the information mentioned above is obtained from rumors and we do not have anything confirmed at our part. So in order to see what’s coming our way, see the live streaming of the launch event at 10:00 PM Pakistan time.