Apple’s iPhone SE Series Takes a Leap: Introducing iPhone SE 4 and SE 4 Plus?

Recent rumors have stirred excitement among Apple fans regarding the upcoming iPhone SE Series. Several rumors claim that the silicon giant will introduce a SE 4 Plus model along with a vanilla SE 4. According to leaks from the Japanese website Macotakara, the new SE models will mark a significant evolution in Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone range.

The leaked information includes a 3D-printed mockup that showcases the iPhone SE 4, looking like the iPhone 14 in both design and dimensions. The device is anticipated to feature a 6.1-inch display, reflecting the size of the iPhone 14, along with a TrueDepth front camera. This design shift indicates the possibility of Face ID. It will be a welcoming change indeed. Are you guys excited to see FaceID on the SE lineup?

iPhone SE Series: What We Know About the iPhone SE 4 & 4 Plus

In terms of dimensions, the iPhone SE 4 will measure 146.7 mm in height, 71.5 mm in width, and 7.80 mm in thickness—a close match to the iPhone 14. This likeness extends to the port, with the mockup signifying a switch from the traditional Lightning connector to a USB-C port. Moreover, it aligns with the EU’s push for a universal charging standard.

Furthermore, the rear camera layout on the SE 4 seems slightly altered from the iPhone 14. The camera is smaller in diameter. It hints that existing iPhone 14 camera accessories may not fit perfectly on the SE 4. It will greatly impact users looking for a significant upgrade. The leak also hints at the potential for an iPhone SE 4 Plus. It will be initially developed in a 6.7-inch size just like the iPhone 14 Plus. However, with the addition of a 6.1-inch model, Apple may offer consumers more options for screen size and functionality.

As anticipation builds, Apple fans eagerly await official confirmation on whether the SE 4 and SE 4 Plus will hit the market. With similar design elements as that of the iPhone 14, the integration of Face ID, and a possible transition to USB-C, the new SE 4 models will represent a significant upgrade. Anyhow, the final decision on the number of models and their specs remains to be seen. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Till then, stay tuned!

Check Out: Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Check Out Its Details – PhoneWorld