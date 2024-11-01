Apple’s M4 Pro Chip Outperforms M3 Max

Apple’s latest M4 Pro chip is making waves in the tech world, with early benchmarks revealing its impressive performance capabilities. The chip, which is expected to power the next generation of MacBook Pro models, has outperformed its predecessor, the M3 Max, in both single-core and multi-core tests.

A recent Geekbench listing showcased the M4 Pro’s prowess, scoring 3,925 in the single-core test and 22,669 in the multi-core test. In comparison, the M3 Max, which powers the 2023 MacBook Pro 16-inch, achieved scores of around 3,000 and 21,000, respectively.

The M4 Pro chip, built on Apple’s advanced 3nm process, is expected to offer significant performance improvements over previous generations. The 14-core CPU, with a base frequency of 4.51 GHz and 48GB of unified memory, is poised to deliver exceptional performance for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and software development.

As Apple continues to push the boundaries of chip technology, the Pro chip represents another significant leap forward. With its impressive performance and energy efficiency, the M4 Pro is set to redefine the capabilities of Apple’s Mac lineup.

