Apple’s Major Supplier Foxconn Resumes its Normal Operations in China

Foxconn, one of Apple’s largest suppliers, has resumed its factory operations in Shenzhen, China. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the supplier halted operations because of lockdown restrictions.

According to Reuters, Foxconn is one of Apple’s main suppliers and has nearly restored production at its Shenzhen facility to “full capacity.” Foxconn also declared that, as the city returns to normal and COVID-19 limitations are lifted, the company has resumed production and other operations. According to the firm,

[It] basically resumed normal work order and production operations.

Apple’s Major Supplier Foxconn Resumes its Operations in China

In order to resume production, the corporation had to make specific arrangements to have some employees focused within a specified radius, as the local authorities had requested.

Foxconn resumes operating at its Shenzhen campuses, as well as in the Longhua and Guanlan districts respectively. In addition, the company stated,

[It is working] under the premise of abiding by epidemic prevention policies and strictly implementing epidemic prevention and control

According to an internal document reviewed by Reuters, employees residing in ‘high-risk’ zones were instructed to continue working from home. Furthermore, a bank of America report suggests that while Foxconn produces some iPhones, iPads, and Macs in Shenzhen, roughly half of iPhones are made in a factory in Henan province. The analysts said at the time that the firm could relocate the production facility in the short term if the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus was not extensive.

