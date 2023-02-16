Advertisement

Some rumours are circulating on the internet claiming that Apple is working on a new headset. Previous reports were claiming that Apple’s mixed-reality headset will launch in April. Now, the latest reports have claimed that the upcoming mixed-reality headset will make its debut at WWDC in June.

The AR/VR headset has apparently been worked on since 2015. It was supposed to be unveiled in June 2022, before being pushed to January this year, then delayed again to “spring”, only to now be pushed once more all the way to June.

Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset to Launch at WWDC in June

The latest delay comes because of hardware and software issues that still need to sort out. The decision for the latest delay was made earlier this month. While the device will get announced at Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. It’s only expected to become available later in the year.

The mixed reality headset will be Apple’s next product category it wants to make money from in order to decrease its reliance on iPhone sales, which now make up more than 50% of its revenue.

The headset could be the hero product in a year that’s reportedly going to be marked by a lack of significant changes to the Apple Watch, AirPods, or iPad. The headset allegedly includes a “Mac-grade” M2 chip, a pair of 4K VR displays, and “an extensive array of cameras” for AR. It’s also running new software called xrOS (for “Xtended Reality”).

Moreover, Apple will charge around $3000 for the headset which is really a high price. It is also worth mentioning here that Apple has not revealed any information about the product yet. If the device is really coming, we will get more updates about it in the coming days.

