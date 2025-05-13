Apple is getting ready to launch a new AI tool in iOS 19 to improve iPhone battery life. It will introduce a smart battery management mode that uses AI to understand how users interact with their devices. Based on this behaviour, the system will adjust settings to help save energy.

According to people familiar with the matter, the tool is designed to analyse user habits. It will track how and when users use certain apps and features. Then, it will automatically make changes in the background to reduce power usage. This includes adjusting performance or reducing background activity to stretch battery life.

Apple’s New AI Tool in iOS 19 Will Watch Your Habits to Improve Battery Life

This smart battery tool is part of Apple’s broader Apple Intelligence platform. Apple has collected a large amount of battery-related data over time. Now, it’s using that data to predict when to lower power usage in certain situations. There will also be a new lock screen indicator showing how long it will take for the iPhone to fully charge.

Apple hasn’t officially announced this new battery-saving feature. A company spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the update.

The new battery feature is especially important for a new product Apple is working on — a slimmer version of the iPhone 17. The thinner design means a smaller battery. This could lead to shorter battery life compared to other models. The new AI-powered mode is Apple’s solution to balance performance and power despite the smaller battery.

However, the battery-saving feature won’t be exclusive to the slim iPhone 17. It will be available to all iPhones running iOS 19, making it a helpful update for a wider range of users.

Apple began rolling out Apple Intelligence last year. It brought tools to edit text, summarise notifications, remove objects from images, generate custom emojis, and more. Although the platform had a slow and delayed launch, Apple continues to expand its use in more areas of the operating system.

Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, was supposed to get a major upgrade powered by AI. However, that update has been delayed indefinitely. This delay highlights how Apple is still catching up with AI leaders like OpenAI and Google.

Despite setbacks, Apple is sticking to its AI strategy. Many new iOS 19 features will be branded as “Powered by Apple Intelligence.” Even Apple Watch software will follow this approach, even if the AI models themselves aren’t run directly on the device.

Apple is also updating the user interface across its devices. iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 will have a new design style internally called Solarium. It will make iPads and Macs feel more similar. The new systems will also sync login details for Wi-Fi networks across devices.

Other upcoming features include a smarter Health app with an AI doctor named Mulberry, expected in 2026.

Apple plans to finish the first beta of iOS 19 by the end of May. It will be previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9 and released to the public in September.