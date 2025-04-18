Apple’s New Patent Could Finally Fix iPhone’s Most Annoying Camera Flaw

Apple may finally be closing in on a solution to one of the most persistent iPhone camera flaw, as per its users: lens flare. A newly published patent application by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reveals Apple’s innovative approach to combating this issue using micro-scale optically absorptive gratings in its future camera modules—potentially for upcoming iPhone Pro models.

A Persistent iPhone Camera Flaw in Photography

Lens flare, the unwanted light artifacts that appear when capturing bright light sources—especially at night—has plagued iPhone cameras for years. Complaints about this optical quirk have circulated in forums, Reddit threads, and tech reviews, with users citing the effect as distracting and hard to fix, even in post-processing.

A 2021 Dogcow-Moof report documented numerous instances of flare across iPhone models. In 2024, a leaker known as Yeux1122 claimed Apple was testing a new coating to reduce flare, fueling speculation that the iPhone 16 Pro would debut the fix. But when the flagship device launched, users—including one on MacRumors Forums—confirmed the issue remained unresolved.

Now, Apple’s latest patent filing hints that the company hasn’t given up on the challenge.

Inside the Patent: Micro-Scale Gratings to Absorb Stray Light

Apple’s new patent focuses on a camera module design that integrates optically absorptive gratings to reduce or eliminate stray light entering the camera system—light that would otherwise cause flare.

The system consists of:

An image sensor

An optical assembly (such as a lens or prism)

A grating assembly attached to the optical component, featuring a substrate and a layer of absorptive gratings

These micro-scale gratings are tiny structures—often shaped like pyramids, cones, or triangular peaks—that can be arranged in either one-dimensional or two-dimensional arrays. Their primary purpose is to absorb light rays that come in at problematic angles, thereby preventing them from bouncing around the lens and creating flare.

In one configuration, the optical component (such as a prism) is separated from the grating by an air gap, and the grating sits on a transparent substrate with an absorptive coating. Light entering the optical path is reflected inside the prism using total internal reflection, but the absorptive grating positioned nearby neutralizes stray reflections.

Each protrusion in the array can measure at least 15 microns in height, and the structures are engineered to disrupt and absorb specific wavelengths and angles of incoming light—functioning similarly to black hole-like traps for flare-inducing photons.

Will it come to iPhone 17 Pro?

While the patent doesn’t confirm deployment in any specific iPhone model, the technology aligns with Apple’s ongoing quest to improve mobile photography and videography, particularly for its Pro lineup. With the iPhone 16 Pro failing to address lens flare despite heavy rumors, hopes are high that this new solution could debut in the iPhone 17 Pro or a future Apple Vision or iPad Pro device.

What It Means for Users

If implemented, this technology could significantly enhance image quality in challenging lighting conditions—especially for night photography, urban videography, and cinematic effects. It also suggests Apple is turning to micro-structural engineering rather than just coatings or software-based lens corrections to resolve a problem that has proven tough to crack.

Although Apple has not yet commented on the patent, the filing reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance iPhone camera performance and user experience.

Final Thoughts

Though it remains a patent for now, Apple’s latest filing is a strong indication that a hardware-based fix for lens flare may finally be on the horizon. For photographers, videographers, and everyday users frustrated by glowing orbs in their shots, this innovation could be the upgrade they’ve long awaited.

ALSO READ: Foldable iPhone Coming in 2026 with Samsung-Made Displays