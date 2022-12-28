Apple’s Next iPad Mini Won’t Fold: Analyst
Apple launched a new iPad mini about a year ago. There’s still no official confirmation on the follow-up. However, the TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed a piece of very interesting information recently. According to him, the Cupertino company is working on a new version of the iPad mini, however, there’s a catch. The upcoming iPad Mini won’t fold and will be launched by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.
Upcoming iPad Mini To Launch in 2023
The analyst stated in his latest tweet today that the new iPad mini’s main selling point will be its processor. It clearly suggests that only Apple will only update the specs and there will be no apparent changes. In addition to that, Apple is also tipped to replace the Mini version with a foldable iPad in 2025. It is because a foldable device is expected to cost much more, making it an unattractive replacement.
Kuo is a well-reputed analyst who focuses on the manufacturing supply chain of Apple Inc. Let me tell you that his reports turn out to be true most often. So, what he is saying might be true. Apple’s recent patents even prove that the company is considering some form of foldable device, however, the analyst did not share any other news about it.
It is a fact that Foldable devices are becoming more common day by day. Even though, the major Android manufacturers, including Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, and Xiaomi have already launched at least one device in the lineup. The silicon giant’s enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the brand to introduce its own foldable device, however, it seems the wait won’t be over anytime soon.
The iPad mini released back in September 2021 features an 8.3-inch display and an A15 Bionic chip. Moreover, it comes with a USB-C port, Touch ID power button, 5G support on cellular models, and much more. Its Price starts at $499 in the U.S. for the 64GB variant. Let’s see what Apple offers to its upcoming mini version of the iPad. Stay tuned.
