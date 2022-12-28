Apple’s Next iPad Mini Won’t Fold: Analyst

Advertisement

Apple launched a new iPad mini about a year ago. There’s still no official confirmation on the follow-up. However, the TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed a piece of very interesting information recently. According to him, the Cupertino company is working on a new version of the iPad mini, however, there’s a catch. The upcoming iPad Mini won’t fold and will be launched by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.

Upcoming iPad Mini To Launch in 2023

The analyst stated in his latest tweet today that the new iPad mini’s main selling point will be its processor. It clearly suggests that only Apple will only update the specs and there will be no apparent changes. In addition to that, Apple is also tipped to replace the Mini version with a foldable iPad in 2025. It is because a foldable device is expected to cost much more, making it an unattractive replacement.