Apple’s Next MacBook Air Will Be Thinner and Lighter

Bloomberg source announced on Friday that Apple’s next MacBook air would be thinner and lighter than it had been previously. The report also indicates several other improvements to Apples’ future notebooks. These MacBooks will reportedly be released by the end of this year.

In other words, the newer Laptops Mac-Book Air will have a smaller footprint overall, besides a thinner design and reduced bezels. We will see that charging Magsafe is also coming back with the new laptops. In addition, the report states that MacBook Air laptops will be different by their distinctive look with MacBook Pros.

In addition, we should also hope to see a new and updated Apple M1 chip on board in addition to the refreshed esthetics and design updates. Indeed, it is more likely that the upcoming Mac-book Air line-up will be a luxury solution than the current generation rather than a successor.

It is inspired by its own ARM A14 chip, the latest Apple M1 chip is the first personal 5nm computer chip. The new Macbook Air & Pro model provides a significant update over Intel’s competitors for performance and battery life.

Bloomberg claims that the new Mac-Book Air would be an exceptional option rather than a direct successor to the current MacBook Air.

