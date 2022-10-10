Apple’s Quarterly Revenue Makes it Richer Many Countries: Report

The Silicon Valley giant Apple earns billions of dollars in revenue which makes it more valuable than many countries. By practically every monetary metric, Apple is a major player. It was the first corporation in the world to surpass a market capitalization of $3 trillion in January, and while it has since fallen to $2.25 trillion as of October 9th, it is still an extraordinarily astounding number. Apple’s quarterly revenue results are perhaps equally spectacular, with the company routinely establishing new milestones. Normal people are nonetheless impressed by the fact that Apple’s income is stated in billions and not millions, despite the fact that analysts may have divided opinions about Apple occasionally falling just short of its own estimates.

With Apple’s market dominance and continued growth, it’s important to realise that the company’s billions of dollars can be greater than what other countries create. Apple’s finances put other countries to shame. Apple would be even higher on the list if we factored the debt of nations into account.

Apple’s Quarterly Revenue surpassing many countries:

Apple announced iPhone revenue of $40.665 billion in Q3, placing it between Bolivia (94th, $39.8 billion) and Uganda (93rd, $42.5 billion). iPhone’s four-quarter sales total of $201.7B places it in the same category as Iraq (53rd, $209.5B) and Ukraine (2021, $198.3B).

The Services division’s consistent growth reached $19.6 billion in Q3, placing it between Brunei and Mali. Seventy-two billion dollars separates Bulgaria (71st, $80.3B) and Ghana (72nd, $76.4B) in the four-quarter total.

In the third quarter, Wearables, Home, and Accessories grossed $8.08 billion, falling between Togo ($8.4 billion) and Guyana ($7.8 billion). Over the course of four quarters, earnings of $40,4 billion place the United States above Bolivia and just behind Uganda.

iPad and Mac achieved comparable Q3 revenues of $7.22 billion and $7.38 billion, which is slightly behind Somalia (151st, $7.39 billion). For four quarters, the iPad’s $30,4 billion surpasses Macao SAR’s $29.9 billion, and the Mac’s $37,8 billion surpasses Estonia’s $36.3 billion but not Paraguay’s $38.3 billion.

Check out? Apple’s Upcoming M2 Extreme chip May Feature 384GB RAM