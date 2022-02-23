In the past, there have been many rumors about the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series phones. These rumours show us what we can expect from Apple’s next-generation smartphones. Now, a report from UDN suggests that the Apple iPhone 14 has entered into the trial production phase. It implies that a small number of devices are being manufactured to collect data that will be used in the mass manufacturing process.

Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 14 Series Enter Trial Production Phase: Report

The goal of this test production is to find out if the design has any problems or if there is a way to improve the product. Furthermore, this phase is also used to determine the company’s production output capability and to build quality control processes.

Luxshare, the company that assembles the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, hasn’t been asked to make the iPhone 14 series yet. It is speculated that the company won’t get orders for the iPhone 14 Pro. Instead, it will be assembling the base iPhone 14 model. Luxshare was able to get 3% of the total iPhone 14 Pro orders last year.

The process of building Apple’s iPhone usually starts in February, when Apple gives the orders to the manufacturers. After they get the service order, the manufacturers make a Bill of Materials (BOM) for the production and testing machines so that they can make sure they work properly.

