If you are one of those who are facing a camera shaking issue in their latest iPhone 14 Pro then don’t worry, it will be resolved soon. Apple said that it will release a software update to fix the camera shaking issue with the iPhone 14 series. The issue comes while using the camera in third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, or TikTok. Other than shaking, there are grinding or buzzing noises coming from the camera bump. The company is “aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” according to a statement by an Apple spokesperson.

Advertisement

Apple’s Upcoming Update will Fix iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shaking Issue

See Also: MASTECH Becomes the First Pakistani YouTube Channel to Unbox iPhone 14 Pro Max

Some iPhone users were reporting the bug issue over the weekend. However, it wasn’t clear if the issue was with the third-party apps themselves or with iOS 16. Because the camera works properly in Apple’s own app. Now, Apple is releasing an update, so it means that the issue is with the iPhone and its APIs rather than the third-party apps.

Unfortunately, Apple has not revealed the causes of the issue. But some reports reveal that the issue is due to the phone’s optical image stabilization system. According to Apple’s website, the regular iPhone 14, which doesn’t appear to have this issue, also has this system. However, the Pro uses a “second-generation” version of it that’s not found on the regular model.

It won’t be the first update that addresses a camera problem for the iPhone 14 series. Last week, Apple released iOS 16.0.1. The update fixed an issue where some photos turned out soft “when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max.”

You May Also Like: Apple Confirms iOS 16 Bug Impacting New Device Activation on iPhone 14