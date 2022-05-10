Applications are Open for the Apple’s WWDC In-Person Event

Apple Inc. hosts an annual information technology (IT) conference called the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This conference takes place in California’s San Jose Convention Center. The event is typically shown to show off new macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS software, and other Apple technology. Third-party software developers who work on apps for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices are invited to attend WWDC. Attendees will get the opportunity to participate in hands-on labs with Apple developers and attend in-depth presentations on several topics.

Applications are Now Open for WWDC

Developers may now apply for a free spot at Apple Park to watch the keynote video from WWDC 2022 and tour a new Developer Center.

Apple has previously indicated that a developer Special Event would be held, but now qualified developers can apply to attend. To make a request, as Apple puts it.

“To kick off WWDC22, we’re presenting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6,” the new developer application website adds. “Join other developers in watching the keynote and Platforms State of the Union movies with Apple engineers and experts, exploring the all-new Developer Center, and much more.”

“We’re looking forward to meeting in person,” it continues. “This event kicks off an exciting week of workshops, laboratories, and lounges – all available online and with more activities than ever before.”

Timings and Details

Any participant of the Apple Developer Program, Apple Developer Enterprise Program, or 2022 Swift Student Challenge applicants are welcome to attend. Apple will pick the programmers randomly.

From now until 9 a.m. Pacific on May 11, 2022, you can apply. By 6 p.m. Pacific on May 12, all applicants will be notified of their acceptance or rejection.

All customers will be able to view the keynote, State of the Union, and developer sessions from WWDC 2022 online.

Also read: PTA Takes Outdated Approach to Procure QoS System