How to Apply For Kamyab Jawan Program Online

Pakistan is full of talented and ambitious youth. Currently, it also has the largest population of young people. To fully utilize the youth power and to compete with the world in technology field, Prime minister of Pakistan Mr Imran Khan has launched the Kamyab Jawan Program. Under this program, the government has created opportunities to open the doors of socio-economic empowerment of youth. The gov. has also introduced the website for this purpose so that everyone can get the opportunity to become part of this program. Let’s have a quick look at what the program offers and how you can apply for Kamyab Jawan Program and become part of it.

Schemes Offered:

These are the six fields that are included in the program

  • Youth Enterpeeureship Scheme (YES)
  • Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for all) Program
  • Green Youth Movement
  • Startup Pakistan Program
  • National Internship Program
  • Jawan Markaz

How to Apply for Kamyab Jawan Program

Becoming a part of this program is very easy. You just need to fill a form online which ask you about your basic information. The form asks you for the following data

  • Basic Information
  • Feedback for improvement of Kamyab Jawan Program
  • What do you do?
  • What do you want?
  • What are your socio-economic interests?

To register the program click Here

 

