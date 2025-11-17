Are Samsung Phones Spying on You? Israeli-Origin Preloaded App Sparks Major Privacy Fears in Pakistan

A growing global controversy over Samsung’s AppCloud feature has now reached Pakistan, as concerns rise about a preloaded app linked to an Israeli-founded company on millions of Galaxy smartphones.

AppCloud, which appears during the setup process on Samsung’s A, M, and F series devices, is marketed as an app-installer recommending third-party applications. However, recent findings by international digital rights researchers suggest the tool may be collecting far more data than users realize, and its origins are now under intense scrutiny.

AppCloud is tied to ironSource, a company founded in Israel and later acquired by US-based Unity Technologies. IronSource previously operated InstallCore, an adware platform widely criticized for installing software without clear permission, prompting global blacklisting by multiple anti-malware firms.

While AppCloud is now controlled by a US parent company, its Israeli roots, limited transparency, and lack of publicly available privacy documentation have triggered concerns in several West Asian and African markets.

Why This Matters for PakistaAlthough Pakistan does not officially receive Samsung devices through the same distribution channels as WANA markets, the company’s unified global software approach means AppCloud also exists on units sold locally, whether purchased through retailers, importers, or online marketplaces.

With Pakistan already sensitive to digital surveillance risks and data misuse, especially after multiple high-profile leaks in recent years, the presence of an opaque system service tied to a controversial global player is raising alarms among privacy advocates.

Experts note that the app cannot be removed without root access, and only persistent disabling prevents it from pushing notifications and recommendations. This lack of user control adds to the concerns.

Countries across West Asia have questioned why Samsung continues to preload AppCloud despite its Israeli origins and the geopolitical sensitivities involved. The issue intensified after civil society groups noted that IronSource’s branding does not appear anywhere in the app, and its privacy policy is not easily accessible online.

Digital rights experts argue that any preloaded software with unclear data collection practices represents a potential risk, especially in regions where foreign access to personal information carries political and security implications.

PhoneWorld has reached out to Samsung Pakistan for comment and will update the story if an official response is received.

