Are Social Media Apps Stealing Your Personal Data?

It would not be wrong to say that social media apps are the most data-hungry of all. Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Messenger are ranked first to fourth, respectively. Each Meta app collects an incredible 86% of user data. Moreover, it extends beyond basic contact info to usage data, identifiers, browsing, purchase, location history, and even financial information. Moreover, all four apps use this data for in-house marketing and advertising purposes as well. Then comes, Threads. According to the latest study, it is the most intrusive among the group. LinkedIn is the fifth app on this list. The fact is that this professional networking app is seldom discussed when it comes to potential online privacy threats. It even experienced significant data breaches in the past. According to the study, it collects about 11% less data overall than Meta apps. It gathers more than necessary data to function as a service, including user data on purchases, search and location history, and financial information. In this blog, I’ll be sharing simple steps on how to protect your data from data-hungry social media apps. So, let’s get started!

How to Protect Your Data From Social Media Apps?

Follow three simple steps to regain control of your data online:

Tweak app tracking permissions

Turn off location tracking or only grant apps access to that info when you need GPS. You can easily do this on iOS by toggling off the switch in Settings > Privacy > Location Services or adjusting permissions per app. In the same way, Android users can also turn off location tracking: Settings > Location > App Location Permissions > Toggle Off.

Use a privacy-focused browser/ private browsing

The incognito mode will not cover your route entirely. However, it offers features that protect your digital footprint from hackers.

Use a VPN

VPN is an acronym for Virtual Private Networks. VPNs usually mask your identity and encrypt your data online. It makes your activity untraceable. It can also bypass geo-blocking or other such restrictions. It’s a must-have safety tool if you are using public Wi-Fi or working from home.