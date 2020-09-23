Are these Features of Google Pixel 5 with $630 Price Tag Worth it?

As we all know, Google has already announced an event to launch its Pixel 4A and Pixel 5 5G mobile phones on 30th September 2020. If there was any mystery left about the Google Pixel 5 phone specifications, then a German website, WinFuture, erased it. Are these Features of Google Pixel 5 Worth it?

Moreover, the German site has revealed many specifications and photos of Google’s latest Pixel 5 smartphone, along with its expected price in Europe.

According to the leak, Google Pixel 5 will offer a Snapdragon 765G processor and Qualcomm’s integrated X52 modem for the connectivity of 5G. The phone is not powered by the flagship-grade Snapdragon 865+ or 865. Although, this reflects the lower performance. The Pixel 5 only supports sub-6GHz 5G networks; it does not support for mm Wave 5G networks.

Google Pixel 5 is having a 6-inches smooth screen with a 1080×2340 OLED display. It offers a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

Furthermore, the screen of the phone is protected with Gorilla Glass 6. Moreover, the sensitive fingerprint sensor is not under the display screen, but it is located on the phone’s back. By using a fingerprint sensor, you can easily unlock your phone with a single touch.

This phone has a big memory and offers 8GB RAM, that is surprising. The internal storage of the phone is 128GB, which is enough to keep all your data.

WinFuture does not have any photos of the backside of a phone. Pixel 5 is IP68 waterproof. It has a massive 4080 mAh battery along with 18W USB fast charging. As we all know, it is a Pixel phone, so that the vital feature will be its cameras. On the back of the phone, we have two cameras. Google is offering two sensor cameras: a 16MP wide-angle camera along with 12.2 MP telephoto.

The 12.2MP camera shoots 77-degree, and the 16MP camera has a 107-degree field of view. Moreover, the selfie camera of 5 pixels is 8MP, and it shoots up to 83 degrees.

Google Pixel 5 smartphone has Bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers, three mics, flicker, spectral speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G Connectivity, and LTE. Besides this, there is only one sim slot, but it gives dual-SIM functionality via eSIM. The expected price of Pixel 5 is €629 in Euro’s, and in the US, the expected price will be between $599-$630.

Do you think these feature offered under the price tag of $599-$630. are worth it? let us know in comments section below.

