Are you a PC gamer? Here are 5 best gaming laptops under $1000

Many people consider PC gaming to be the greatest method to play video games. That’s true in many ways: high-end gaming laptops have more graphics and computing capability than any home console, and they provide a degree of customization and game selection that you won’t find anywhere else.

Several manufacturers have produced gaming laptops with price tags in the hundreds of dollars rather than thousands of dollars. However, just because they are low-cost gaming laptops doesn’t imply they’re low-performance. These budget gaming laptops will allow you to take your PC gaming on the go without breaking the bank.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

Price: Starts from $1000

Alienware was bought by Dell some years ago in order to get a presence in the gaming PC industry, but its computers are still more expensive than what the average Dell consumer will buy. Dell replied by launching its own-brand gaming PCs and laptops with beginning costs around $1000. This G15 is the cheapest gaming laptop available on the Dell online shop, featuring many of the essential features found in budget gaming laptops (8GB of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card).

Acer Nitro 5

Price: Starts from $720

The Acer Nitro 5 is available in two sizes: 17.3-inch and 15.6-inch. With entry-level gaming laptops, a 17-inch display is a rarity; most sub-$1,000 gaming laptops feature 15.6-inch displays. On the other hand, this cheap gaming laptop Nitro 5 with a 15.6-inch display with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics is priced at as low as $720.

HP Pavilion 17t-cd100

Price starts from $1000

If you’re not planning on taking your gaming laptop on the trip, the larger the panel, the better — especially if you have a powerful CPU and GPU, like the HP Pavilion 17t-cd100 has.

With the laptop’s excellent CPU and GPU balance, you’ll be able to experience stunning graphics on the 17.3-inch display. It also includes a huge SSD storage drive and an extra-large keyboard.

Lenovo Legion 5/5i

Price starts from $750

The Legion 5 is an upgraded version of the Y540, which was one of our favourite gaming laptops due to its stylish appearance and excellent pricing. The design of this gaming machine has altered a little, but the most of the modifications are on the inside, including the ability to choose between AMD (Legion 5) and Intel (Legion 5i) CPUs. This budget gaming laptop still has a starting price of little over $1,000. If you’re looking for a budget gaming laptop, the company’s IdeaPad Gaming 3 notebook starts at $749.

Asus Zenbook 13 UX325EA

Price starts from $900

There’s something special about a ZenBook. They’re attractive, tend to be ultra-slim and light, and, thanks to Asus, have a digital ace up their sleeves. Intel’s latest Tiger Lake processors are the secret sauce of the Asus ZenBook 13 UX325EA ($999 tested, $949 beginning). Intel Tiger Lake processors, which are part of Intel’s new Evo effort, offer more powerful performance, longer battery life, and the addition of Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6. You also find the ZenBook’s gorgeous yet productive.