Are you Also a Victim of Gmail and Google Drive Outage?

Are you also a victim of Gmail outrage? Are you also not able to send emails through Gmail App? If so, you are not alone as most of the users throughout the world are complaining about the issues related to Gmail and connecting to G suite services. Some users are not even able to send emails through the app and desktop version. Gmail and Google Drive Outage is causing errors for many of the users.

A Gmail and Google Drive outage is causing errors around the world

Google app status page has also confirmed the reports of the issues and revealed that the issue is mainly faced on Gmail and Google Drive. Many users took to twitter to tell about the issues they are facing. One of the users said:

“I’ve been able to send emails, but trying to attach a file shows a slow upload process that, if it completes, eventually leads to an error message saying that I need to check my network. It’s the same thing many others are experiencing, but at least it’s working a little. Oh, and if things weren’t bad enough for remote workers on this shift, it looks like Slack is having some issues too.”

According to Google’s status page, the company is investigating the issues and It will be sorted out soon. The page also reveals the problems with Google Meet, Google Voice, and Google Docs. Many people have reported that they cannot even upload YouTube Videos.

Google on their twitter also said:

We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly.

Later on, it said:

We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 4:00 AM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.

Also Read: Google Meet appears on Gmail App for Android