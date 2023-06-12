Are you Getting any Discounts on Careem ‘Go Mini’ Rides?

The famous ride-hailing service operating in Pakistan and Middle East Careem recently announced a decrease in fares for Go Mini rides in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. It is pertinent to mention here that “Go Mini’ comes under the lowest price ride tier of Careem. The Go Mini tier is comprised of smaller cars without AC hence providing users with the cheapest rates after bikes. In this regard, the company said,

Given reduction in fuel prices and our objective to provide the best experienve and value for money for our customers, we have revised prices downwards in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Peak factor rates will be reduced accordingly.

Please keep in mind that this is a permanent price reduction and isn’t a promo code or a limited-time offer. Consequently, the increased rates during peak times will also be reduced for Go Mini rides.

Careem also shared the news with customers via promotional emails. We kindly request you provide feedback in the comments section regarding any potential reduction in prices you may have experienced when using Careem.

