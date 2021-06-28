Are you Victim of Cyber Abuse in Pakistan? Here’s how to get help
Pakistan has 183 million cellular subscribers out of which 99 million users are availing 3G/4G services. With ever-increasing smartphone users, a very healthy chunk of the population is virtually online. But sadly with tremendous growth in online users, cyber abuse has become a grave problem.
Cyber harassment is increasing throughout the world and Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries. While most people are facing it irrespective of gender, they do not know whom to contact and get help. SO if someone is blackmailing you or has leaked your personal data including pictures and videos, you should take legal action by contacting digital rights foundation Pakistan by dialing 0800-39393 and reporting about the whole issue.
In order to directly complain on cybercrime helpline, dial the helpline number 9911, or complain online by registering your complaint via emailing at [email protected] FIA will not only lodge your complaints but will also take strong action.
Below mentioned are the cybercrime reporting centers Phone Numbers for your ease:
- Islamabad (ICT) 051-9262106, 051-9262107-08
- Rawalpindi 051-9330717, 051-9334919,051-9330720
- Lahore 042-99332744
- Peshawar 091-9217109
- Quetta 081-2870057
- Karachi 021-99333950
- Multan 061-9330999
- Sukkar 071-9310849
- Faisalabad 041-9330865
- Gujranwala 055-9330015-16
- Dera Ismail Khan 0966-852945
- Hyderabad 022-9250009
- Gawadar 0322-2451500
- Gilgit 05811-920409
- Abbottabad 099-2384148
One needs to take severe action and report such cases without any unnecessary wait. Cyber abuse cases are increasing day by day, however sadly, the victims do not even know their rights and proper procedure to fight for them. This situation results in trauma and sometimes leads to suicide cases.
