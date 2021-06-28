Are you Victim of Cyber Abuse in Pakistan? Here’s how to get help

Pakistan has 183 million cellular subscribers out of which 99 million users are availing 3G/4G services. With ever-increasing smartphone users, a very healthy chunk of the population is virtually online. But sadly with tremendous growth in online users, cyber abuse has become a grave problem.

Cyber harassment is increasing throughout the world and Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries. While most people are facing it irrespective of gender, they do not know whom to contact and get help. SO if someone is blackmailing you or has leaked your personal data including pictures and videos, you should take legal action by contacting digital rights foundation Pakistan by dialing 0800-39393 and reporting about the whole issue.

In order to directly complain on cybercrime helpline, dial the helpline number 9911, or complain online by registering your complaint via emailing at [email protected] FIA will not only lodge your complaints but will also take strong action.

Below mentioned are the cybercrime reporting centers Phone Numbers for your ease:

Islamabad (ICT) 051-9262106, 051-9262107-08

Rawalpindi 051-9330717, 051-9334919,051-9330720

Lahore 042-99332744

Peshawar 091-9217109

Quetta 081-2870057

Karachi 021-99333950

Multan 061-9330999

Sukkar 071-9310849

Faisalabad 041-9330865

Gujranwala 055-9330015-16

Dera Ismail Khan 0966-852945

Hyderabad 022-9250009

Gawadar 0322-2451500

Gilgit 05811-920409

Abbottabad 099-2384148

One needs to take severe action and report such cases without any unnecessary wait. Cyber abuse cases are increasing day by day, however sadly, the victims do not even know their rights and proper procedure to fight for them. This situation results in trauma and sometimes leads to suicide cases.

