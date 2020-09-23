In conversation with Arfa Shahoor, Head of Communications of OPPO Pakistan AED as she reveals the strategy behind OPPO Reno series.

After graduating from LUMS, Ms. Arfa joined OPPO in 2016, starting her journey with the OPPO F1 launch. She has led other major launches such as OPPO Find X2 Pro, OPPO F15, OPPO Reno3 series, and OPPO Reno4 series.

Throughout her journey at OPPO, Ms. Arfa has been responsible for the planning and coordination of brand communications by delivering effective communications solutions.

Ms. Arfa Shahoor is a leader with strong communication skills and has been an inspiration for all the team members at OPPO Pakistan.

OPPO recently launched its Reno4 series. What are the key features that makes this series stand out and which segment of society is it particularly targeting?

Our Reno4 series comes with new product ethos, design philosophy, and communication approach, making its technology innovative with fashionable design to meet the evolving smartphone needs of the mainstream consumers in Pakistan. The Reno4 series comes with a

trendy design, AI-enhanced Smart Sensor for Convenient Touch-Free Controls, 48MP High-definition Quad Camera, and 32MP Selfie Camera for innovative imaging to allow people to capture every moment showcasing clearly the best you. This smartphone series is designed for people who want high-end features in an aesthetically appealing design.

What is the strategy behind the Reno series? How is it different from other OPPO product lines?

The Reno series has set a benchmark for the brand. Reno series is a combination of both technology and fashion to make it a winner among the changing needs of the consumers. This trendy series with innovative technology is designed to resonate with younger consumers. OPPO with this series is committed to providing cutting-edge smartphone user experience, making technology more fashionably reachable by focusing on performance, design, and pricing. Although it’s the same series each edition comes with new features that make it better and faster than its predecessors. With the Reno series, OPPO closely listens to the needs of its consumers and usually crafts a smartphone that can quickly satisfy these demands. With the latest release of Reno Series, Reno4 Series will continue its legacy of paving the way with a fresh and trendsetting user experience, unique imaging features and a trendy design.

Reno series successors are launching at a fast pace. What’s the strategy behind such a short time frame between launches?

The Reno series has started a new era of technological advancements. With a new product ethos, design philosophy, and communication approach, Reno Series is an amalgamation of technology and fashion to go with the flow of the rapidly changing trends and demands of the mainstream consumers. Our Reno series is committed to providing cutting-edge smartphone experience while making technology easily accessible in a fashionable way. With the Reno series, OPPO closely listens to the needs of its consumers and can craft a smartphone that can quickly satisfy these demands.

Our main strategy is to keep up with the changing circumstances and for that, we keep on developing new technology to make sure all the consumers’ needs are met.

What are the main differences between Reno4 Pro and Reno4?

With two different variants, each has its special features that fit the needs of various customer profiles as these people are looking for distinctive features in their smartphones. Reno4 Pro comes 90Hz Borderless Sense Screen, and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 whereas Reno4 comes with AI-enhanced Smart Sensor to control your phone touch-free along with innovative image features that will take your security and photography to the next level. Our main aim was to design a smartphone for those who are always on the go and desire a premium texture and in-hand feel along with a smooth-running screen. However, the common feature between the two is that both deliver convenience through innovative technology.

Other smartphone companies are expected to use 120W fast charging technology, which is faster than OPPO’s fastest 65W charging technology. Will these companies overtake OPPO’s lead in smartphone flash charging?

OPPO has always been at the forefront of fast charging technology for smartphones. OPPO recently also announced the release of its 125W flash charging technology making it the leader in the smart charging industry and we aim to maintain that position in the future. Speed is the purpose; safety is the premise. Every breakthrough with OPPO’s charging technology is not just a pursuit of incremental technological improvements. With our pursuit for innovation being the driving force for introducing technology that improves lives, OPPO is already looking for an even better solution.

How is the AI-enhanced Smart Sensor implemented? How is this function different from other smart sensors?

OPPO is proud to have launched the AI-enhanced Smart Sensor in the Reno4 series, which works by utilizing a low power consumption sensor in combination with an intelligent recognition algorithm, could not only be used in privacy protection, but also could extend the scenarios to touch-free controls like Smart AirControl, Smart Rotation, and Smart Always-On Display. The functionality and design of Reno4’s AI-enhanced Smart Sensor come from the continuous learning and optimization of the user experience. Beyond better user experience, it introduced an array of features that’s unique in its range and solved its user’s pain points in life when using smartphones like answering a phone call with a hand gesture.

After the release of OPPO watch and OPPO Enco W51, what else is expected from the brand as part of their IoT strategy?

With the launch of OPPO Enco W51 and OPPO Watch, the brand will continue to explore the field of smart devices and the internet of things with the goal of converging products and services into its ecosystem. In the future, there will be opportunities for new product lines that will extend to smart home devices.

How has the response been so far for the Reno series and how is the brand incorporating all the feedback from the consumers?

The Reno series has received an amazing response so far. Customer feedback is very important for us and we make sure to incorporate it in our upcoming smartphones. One such example is the Reno4 series. So far, the Reno4 Pro has received amazing feedback for its 90Hz display, innovative imaging, and 65W charging, which no other brand is offering in that price range. We at OPPO are proud of our innovations and will continue to work on providing high-end features in a trendy design.

Reno series is famous for its innovative imaging. What is Reno4 series offering which was not available in the previous smartphones? With the Reno series, the brand’s main focus has been on innovative imaging and with each addition to the series, the camera quality is enhanced allowing consumers to capture every single moment of their life in style. With the Reno4 series, our research aimed on adding innovative image features that are more suitable to young users’ inclination for publishing content on social media or using smartphones that offer more value. So with this fourth generation of Reno Series, we have strengthened our photo and video portrait shooting capabilities and introduced AI Colour Portrait, Night Flare Portrait, Ultra Steady Video 3.0, and 960fps Smart Slow-Motion along with other features to give them the tools they need to explore their creativity and satisfy their need for taking photos in different environments.

In addition to this, the Reno4 series has shown drastic progress in video filming features as it comes with Ultra-Steady Video 3.0. This feature allows superior stabilization introducing more dazzling and innovative video filming features such as AI Color Portrait Video, AI Monochrome Color Video, and 960fps Smart Slow-Motion.