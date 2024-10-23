Arm Holdings to Terminate Qualcomm’s Chip Design License

Arm Holdings PLC, the UK-based chip architecture giant, is set to terminate its contract with Qualcomm Inc., effectively ending the US-based chipmaker’s ability to build chip designs based on Arm technology. This abrupt move could have far-reaching consequences for the smartphone and PC industries.

The cancellation notice, which has a 60-day validity period, escalates an ongoing legal dispute between the two companies. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, built on Arm technology, power the majority of Android-based smartphones and tablets, as well as emerging Arm-based Windows PCs like the Surface Pro 11.

If the cancellation goes through, it could disrupt the supply chain for these devices and potentially lead to delays or price increases. Qualcomm would need to find alternative chip designs or negotiate a new agreement with Arm to continue producing its Snapdragon chips.

The dispute between Qualcomm and Arm Holdings has been ongoing for several years, with this latest development marking a significant escalation. The outcome of this legal battle will likely have a profound impact on the future of the semiconductor industry.

It is important to note that the situation between Qualcomm and Arm is still evolving, and the final outcome remains uncertain. However, the potential consequences of this dispute are significant, and it is likely to have a lasting impact on the semiconductor industry.