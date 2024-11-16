Army Chief Calls for Stricter Social Media Regulations

Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has expressed concerns over the negative impact of unrestricted freedom of speech on society. Speaking at the Margalla Dialogue, he emphasized the need for stricter regulations on social media to curb the spread of fake news and hate speech.

Gen Munir highlighted the potential dangers of unchecked online activity, stating that it could destabilize political and social structures. He called for comprehensive laws and regulations to mitigate these risks.

While emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to neutrality in global politics, the army chief also addressed the ongoing security challenges posed by terrorism. He expressed concerns about the potential threat from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and urged the Taliban administration in Afghanistan to take decisive action against terrorist groups operating within its borders.

Gen Munir also underscored the importance of addressing the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions. He criticized India’s human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir and warned of the dangers of the Hindutva ideology.

The army chief’s remarks highlight the growing concern over the misuse of social media and the need for a balanced approach to online freedom. As technology continues to evolve, it is imperative to strike a balance between individual liberties and societal well-being.