Army’s Underperforming App Revamped for Cantonment Management

In a recent inauguration ceremony held in Rawalpindi, Secretary of Defence, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Muhammad Ali launched the revamped version of the CBCare app and a new portal. it aims to enhance digital access to civic services for cantonment residents as part of Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan Policy.

The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Both the CBCare app and portal offer a range of streamlined services including online applications for birth and death certificates, property tax exemptions, downloadable bills, payment verification, and real-time updates on complaints and applications.

At the inauguration, the Secretary of Defence commended the Military Lands and Cantonment (MLC) Department for their dedication to e-governance. He further noted that the updated CBCare system improves accessibility and transparency.

The Cantonment Board Citizen Assistance and Rapid Execution (CBCare) System is also integrated with CBCARE Centers set up in Cantonment Boards. These centers serve as the primary point of public contact, while the app acts as a complementary link between the citizens and Cantonment Boards. The app offers the following benefits for the users:

Tracking of applications submitted through CBCARE Centers

Verification of computerized challans from the Cantonment Board

Registration of complaints with the Cantonment Board

Access to “How Do I” information on procedures for different applications

Being able to locate Military Lands and Cantonments Department offices nationwide

The CBCare portal can be accessed at cbcare.cantonment.gov.pk, and offer a range of similar features. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the revamped app replaces an earlier version that had garnered low reviews on the Google Play Store, reflecting ongoing military efforts to modernize and improve service.

