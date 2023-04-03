Arsalan Ash Wins EVO Tekken 7 Competition for the 3rd Time

The Pakistani gamer Arslan “Ash” Siddique made the news once more after winning the Tekken 7 tournament at EVO Japan 2023. This is his third EVO championship, having previously won the same event in Japan and the Evolution Championship Series in 2019. While he managed to secure third place at the EVO 2022 Tekken 7 competition held last year.
Ash, a native of Lahore, displayed his outstanding gaming talents by playing as Zafina and defeating Meo-IL, who was using Geese Howard, 3-0 in the final leg. Tekken series game director and lead producer Katsuyo Harada handed cash and other awards to the top three players, including Rangchu from South Korea.
EVO is the world’s largest fighting game competition, attracting competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to participate. EVO Japan is an additional global championship in the same spirit as the main EVO event, drawing the world’s best players.
Notably, another Pakistani gamer, Atif Butt, won the Tekken World Tour 2022 videogame competition in February in Amsterdam, Netherlands, earning the title “King of the Iron Fist.” Butt is a member of the squad founded by Ash.
Ash’s victory is an encouragement to gamers everywhere and has put Pakistan on the esports map. It demonstrates the increasing potential of the country’s gaming sector, which has grown steadily over the past few years. The success story of Siddique is a brilliant example of how hard effort, commitment, and perseverance can yield positive results in any industry, including esports.
