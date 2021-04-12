Arslan Ash Made Pakistan Proud by Winning International Tekken 7 Competition

Pakistanis are full of talent. Be it any field, we have shown expertise with hard work. Zara Naeem Dar, who got global prize winner for scoring the highest marks in the financial reporting exam of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and Natalia Najam, an 8 years old Pakistani girl who achieved the Guinness World Records title after arranging all elements of the periodic chart in just 2 minutes and 42 seconds. Now we have another Gem, Arslan Ash, a Pakistani gamer who won International Tekken 7 Competition.

Pakistan e-sports player Arslan Ash wins International Tekken 7 competition

Arslan Ash is 25 years old and is extremely grateful to Allah for making the country and his family proud.

I send my praises to Allah, and I am very grateful for the hospitality and generosity of all the organizers, staff and players @WePlayUFL . I feel so lucky and happy to win this amazing event for Tekken 7 in 2021! Thank you to my friends, family and supporters around the world. pic.twitter.com/yUPWRMnUz6 — FATE | RB | Arslan Ash 🕷🍀 (@ArslanAsh95) April 12, 2021

Arslan competed with another Pakistani player Awais Honey who made it to the finals. Arslan won the title with a 5:2 score on the board.

These days eSports is flourishing in Pakistan and we have seen gamers participating in global competition. The growing influence of high-speed mobile internet around the world is among the main reasons for the growth of online/ mobile gaming. Keeping in view the talent, Government needs to have a favorable ecosystem and should invest in fast internet as esports require the highest quality of connectivity.

