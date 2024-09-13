ARY Digital Network to Revitalize World Call Telecom with $55 Million Investment

ARY Communications and ARY Digital Network have announced their plan to acquire a 51% stake and management control in one of Pakistan’s top telecom and multimedia service providers, World Call Telecom Limited. The acquisition aims to push World Call back to its position as a market leader, with a strategic investment of over $55 million sought for network improvements and fiber infrastructure upgrades.

ARY Digital Network Expands into Telecom with Major Investment in World Call Telecom

ARY Digital Network comes under the leadership of Salman Iqbal, president, and CEO of ARY Digital Network and owner of the Karachi Kings franchise. The network is making a substantial foray into the telecom sector. This acquisition celebrates a major milestone for ARY, extending its operations beyond media and broadcasting into telecom and multimedia services.

The preliminary focus of the investment will be on CAPEX-based network upgrades, including fiber expansion. These advancements are anticipated to improve World Call’s infrastructure. They will help the company reclaim its leadership in media operations and strengthen its footprint in telecom and digital services. The acquisition will undoubtedly contribute to Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), signaling confidence in Pakistan’s growing telecom sector. Moreover, the move will create new employment opportunities as well. The company aims to extend its operations and reach a broader consumer base.

Salman Iqbal underscored the importance of the acquisition, saying:

“Our target is to achieve at least one million subscribers in metropolitan cities across Pakistan by offering state-of-the-art technologies and unmatched customer services. We are confident that this investment will not only bolster Pakistan’s telecom sector but also solidify its position as a regional leader in technology.”

ARY Communications operates several famous TV channels in Pakistan. They include ARY Digital, ARY News, ARY Zindagi, ARY Musik, ARY QTV, HBO, and Nickelodeon Pakistan. Beyond media, ARY is greatly involved in film and television production, distribution, and marketing. Its growth into the telecom sector marks a strategic diversification aimed at broadening its impact on Pakistan’s digital landscape.

