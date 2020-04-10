Asad Umar Inaugurated the Mobile Utility Store Service

Federal Minister Asad Umar said that government is committed to providing relief to vulnerable sections of society amid the Corona pandemic. Due to the closure of markets and lockdown, Prime Minister had directed to start mobile utility store service to provide necessary food items to people at their door steps, he added.

The Mobile utility store service would provide flour, sugar, rice, lentils and ghee at subsidized rates throughout the country. This service would be available throughout the Ramadan. Prime Minister has approved a special package of Rs. 50 Billion for people, and government would ensure a smooth supply of essential items throughout the country.

Federal Minister Asad Umar said that initially 08 vehicles have been designated for the rural areas of Islamabad. This service would be eventually extended to the entire country within two weeks. While commending the medical and paramedical professionals of the country, he also lauded the efforts of district administrations of the country for doing a commendable job. While responding to a question about easing restrictions after 15th of April, Asad Umar said, the final decision would be made after consultation with the provinces and Prime Minister.

Federal Minister was briefed about the efforts being made by the Utility Stores Corporation to ensure the uninterrupted and subsidized supply of essential items. Currently, there are 4000 utility stores operating across the country. During the Corona pandemic and difficulties being faced by the people, Mobile utility store service has been introduced to enhance the coverage of the Utility Stores. Public would be informed about the arrival of the Mobile Utility Store through loudspeakers and mosques.

MNA Raja Khurram, Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present at the occasion.