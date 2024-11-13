ASIA’S TELECOMS LEADERS TO GATHER IN BANGKOK FOR TELECOMS WORLD ASIA’S LARGEST EVER EDITION

Telecoms World Asia, the region’s premier event for the telecoms industry, will welcome its largest delegation to date this 19-20 November 2024, in Bangkok.

Over 2,000 telco, OTT, wholesale, and technology leaders from across Asia will be at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre CentralWorld to reconnect, discover the latest innovations, and exchange updates on the future of telco networks, 5G rollout progress, the digitisation of customer services and processes, and more.

“With telecoms playing a bigger role than ever before in our personal and business lives, it’s fitting that this year’s edition of Telecoms World Asia will be our biggest and best ever”, says Paul Clark, Managing Director for Terrapinn Asia. “We can’t wait to welcome the region’s best and brightest telcos to Bangkok next week to chart the path forward for this most critical industry”.

This year’s event will also see a record number of companies exhibiting. Over 150 sponsors, exhibitors, and partners will be showcasing the latest technology solutions driving telco transformation, including Diamond Sponsors Dell Technologies and Intel, Platinum Sponsors National Telecom (NT) and Wavenet, and Gold Sponsors China Unicom Global, Kingfisher, Mobilewalla, Nokia, Opensignal, Radware, Ribbon Communications, ServiceNow, and Telekom Malaysia (TM) Global.

Over 120 leaders will be sharing their insights in-person at the show, addressing current and trending topics across six different content themes (The Telco Boardroom, Connected Asia, Customer, Data, Network, and Wholesale). They represent some of Asia’s key telecom operators, including:

Sharad Mehrotra, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, True Corporation

Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, Group CEO, Telekom Malaysia

Sanpachai Huvanandana, President, National Telecom (NT)

Dian Siswarini, President Director & Chief Executive Officer, XL Axiata

Professor Wisit Wisitsora-at, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand

Dileep Agrawal, Managing Director, Worldlink Communications Pvt Ltd

Kharisma Kharisma, CCO, Telin

Manisha Dogra, Senior Vice President and Head of External Relations, Telenor Asia

Ekaraj Panjavinin, Chief Digital Officer, True Corporation

David Soldani, SVP, Next Generation Advanced Research, Rakuten Mobile

Asif Muhammad Iqbal, Head of Data & AI CoE, Maxis Berhad

Takehiro Nakamura, Chief Standardization Officer, NTT DOCOMO

