After more than a decade, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is making a comeback in a refreshed form. Titled Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, this updated version is set to launch on PlayStation 5 on July 9. The remake aims to preserve what made the original special while improving the overall experience with modern technology and gameplay updates.

At the heart of the game is Edward Kenway, the pirate-turned-assassin whose journey remains the main focus. Players will once again explore his story, brought to life by returning voice actor Matt Ryan. Along the way, familiar historical figures such as Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Charles Vane will also return.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: A Classic Pirate Adventure Returns on PS5

The setting remains one of the game’s strongest features. Players can revisit the vibrant Caribbean world, including locations like Nassau, Kingston, and Havana. These areas are now more detailed and lively, thanks to improvements in graphics and design. Whether exploring dense jungles or sailing across open waters, the world feels richer and more immersive.

A major highlight is the return of the Jackdaw, Kenway’s ship. Naval gameplay remains a core part of the experience, allowing players to engage in sea battles, board enemy ships, and enjoy sea shanties sung by the crew. These elements have been expanded, making ship combat more dynamic and exciting.

The remake also introduces several technical upgrades. Built using an updated version of Ubisoft’s Anvil engine, the game features improved character models, smoother animations, and denser environments. Enhanced lighting and ray tracing make the world look more realistic, especially on the PS5 and its advanced hardware.

Gameplay improvements are another key focus. Movement has been refined with a better parkour system, allowing smoother and more flexible navigation. Combat has also been updated to feel faster and more fluid, with new combo options and stronger visual impact during fights. Stealth mechanics have been improved as well, giving players more freedom to recover from mistakes instead of restarting missions instantly.

In addition to improvements, the game adds new content. Fresh story elements expand both the main narrative and modern-day sequences. A new scene featuring Edward’s wife, Caroline, offers more depth to his personal story. Other characters, including members of his crew, also receive expanded roles.

New characters are being introduced as well, each with unique abilities that can support players during naval combat. Players can recruit these characters by earning their trust, adding another layer to gameplay strategy. Ship upgrades have also been expanded, with new weapon options and a dynamic weather system that affects how the ship handles at sea.

Finally, smaller but fun additions include the ability to recruit animals like cats or monkeys to join your crew, adding charm to the overall experience.

With a mix of nostalgia and modern improvements, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced looks set to bring a beloved pirate adventure to a new generation of players while giving returning fans plenty of reasons to sail the seas once again.