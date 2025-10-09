Assassin’s Creed Game Set in U.S. Civil War Shelved Over Politics

According to an exclusive report by Game File, a well-known gaming news portal, a highly anticipated installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise has reportedly been shelved due to political concerns. Sources close to Ubisoft revealed that the canceled project was set during the U.S. Civil War era, offering fans a fresh and historically rich setting unlike anything seen before in the series. However, in early 2024, development was allegedly halted after internal discussions raised concerns about the game’s potential to spark political controversy within the United States.

Assassin’s Creed Civil War Game Reportedly Canceled

The Assassin’s Creed series has long been known for blending real-world history with deep storytelling, immersing players in different eras; from Ancient Egypt and Greece to the Viking Age. A Civil War era Assassin’s Creed could have opened up a fascinating chapter filled with espionage, divided loyalties, and hidden brotherhoods. While Ubisoft has not officially commented, many fans are disappointed, seeing this as a missed opportunity for the franchise to explore one of the most defining moments in American history.

A Bold Storyline Set in the Civil War and Reconstruction Era

The report further claims that the canceled Assassin’s Creed installment was set to take place during the American Civil War and the Reconstruction era that followed. This unique setting would have introduced players to Yasuke, the central assassin, portrayed as a Black man navigating one of the most turbulent periods in American history. According to sources, the storyline was designed to explore themes of freedom, resistance, and justice, as Yasuke would come face-to-face with members of the Ku Klux Klan, the infamous white supremacist group founded in 1865.

Ubisoft Employees Reveal the Real Reason Behind the Cancellation

According to the Game File report by Stephen Totilo, the claims stem from interviews with five Ubisoft employees who spoke anonymously about the project. They revealed that the Assassin’s Creed game set during the Civil War had initially been greenlit by Ubisoft leadership, signaling confidence in its bold concept and historical depth. However, the game was later canceled due to concerns over its sensitive subject matter, particularly in the context of the political climate in the United States.

Sources suggested that the decision was influenced by fears of controversy surrounding themes of race, equality, and civil rights issues that have become increasingly polarizing in recent years. With the Trump administration’s stance on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs and ongoing debates about Civil Rights–era legislation, Ubisoft decided that releasing such a politically charged entry in the Assassin’s Creed series could lead to backlash. Reports state that the game was already in the concept stage but was scrapped before developers could even begin working on it.

A Powerful Narrative That Never Saw the Light of Day

The Game File report revealed that the canceled Assassin’s Creed title was shaping up to be one of the most emotionally powerful and narratively ambitious entries in the franchise. The story reportedly centered on a formerly enslaved Black man who journeys from the American South to the Western frontier, seeking freedom and a new beginning after enduring years of racial violence and oppression. In the untamed West, he finds a sense of purpose when he’s recruited by the Assassins’ Brotherhood, joining their centuries-old fight for justice and liberty. Eventually, his mission leads him back to the South, where he must confront his past, his pain, and the dark forces still clinging to power.

Once back in the South, the hero faces the Ku Klux Klan, the newly formed far-right extremist group that emerged after the Civil War in an attempt to restore the racial hierarchy of the pre-war South.

The storyline was said to delve deep into the political and social conflicts of that time, while exploring themes such as the citizenship rights of freed slaves, the reconstruction of the Confederate states, and the fragile efforts to unite a nation divided by war. For fans of Assassin’s Creed, it promised a gripping mix of history, emotion, and rebellion; the very essence of what has made the series a global phenomenon.